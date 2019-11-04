The owner of St. Paul’s legendary O’Gara’s Bar & Grill has declared last call rather than reopen next year after a makeover.

“It is with sadness that we share the news that we have decided not to reopen the original location,” third-generation owner Dan O’Gara said in a statement over the weekend.

“This decision was made after considerable reflection and analysis,” the statement continued. “My wife, Kris, and I understand how disappointing this will be to our long-standing patrons and staff. We want to thank everyone for the loyalty and joy that the neighborhood has shown us throughout the years.”

The watering hole, restaurant and music venue has been an institution at the corner of Snelling and Selby avenues for nearly 80 years. It closed more than a year ago for a downsizing as part of a redevelopment of the entire 110-year-old building owned by the O’Gara family with an apartment building, parking lot and co-working space.

However, O’Gara’s statement said, “ultimately, the changing regulatory environment and increased competition from taprooms made re-entering the market in St. Paul financially untenable.”

O’Gara’s offerings will not completely vanish from the dining and drinking scene, O’Gara said. It will still have a presence at the State Fair and is looking for other ways of “re-connecting with our customers throughout the year,” his statement said.

The neighborhood charm of O’Gara’s had been a constant presence since it opened in March 1941. The interior offered timeless accents, among them tin ceilings and historic photos on the walls.

It’s also where “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz lived upstairs as a child in an apartment, while his father charged 35 cents for a cut downstairs at a three-chair barbershop.

Schulz, who died in 2000, made his last trip home to Minnesota in 1994 and stopped at O’Gara’s. Up to the last day, one wall inside O’Gara’s featured a visual ode to Schulz: a barber’s pole hung next to a Schulz sketch of Snoopy nestled in a barber’s chair ready for a trim. “In memory of the old days,” Schulz wrote below.