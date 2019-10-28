St. Paul police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday at an apartment building on the 600 block of Front Avenue. A press briefing with more information will be held Sunday night.
This is St. Paul’s 25th homicide of the year, surpassing the city’s deadliest year of the past decade — 24 homicides in 2017.
