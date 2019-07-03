Want to get out and paddle the Mississippi, but you’re lacking a kayak? On Thursday, St. Paul relaunches Paddle Share, its self-serve kayak rental program.

Solo and tandem kayaks will be available at Hidden Falls Regional Park for $25 (solo) or $40 (tandem) for three hours of paddling. Rentals include paddles, life jackets and maps. Kayaks can be rented Fridays through Sundays and holidays in July and August and Saturdays, Sundays and holidays in September, weather permitting.

To rent, customers should reserve a kayak online at paddleshare.org. Renters will receive a code to unlock their kayak during their reserved time. The6-mile route goes from Hidden Falls to Harriet Island downtown. At the end of the paddle, equipment will be returned to Kelly’s Landing in Harriet Island Regional Park.

For those seeking a lake paddling experience, there is a Paddle Share location at Pickerel Lake in Lilydale Regional Park. That station is now closed because of flooding but is expected to reopen in the next few weeks.

The Mississippi River Paddle Share season in St. Paul runs through Sept. 29.

James Walsh