St. Paul police are looking for the driver who accidentally used the wrong pedal while making a U-turn and crashed into a building on the State Capitol campus Tuesday.

St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster said the crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. when an SUV driver making a U-turn hit the accelerator instead of the brake and drove into the side of the Department of Administration building at 50 Sherburne Av. just south of the State Capitol. Damage was sustained to some light poles and, of course, the vehicle, which was towed away. Ernster said damage to the building, if any, was minor and no one was hurt.

The driver left the scene on foot, and police want to talk to them. Until then, Ernster said they can’t be certain whether intoxication was a factor.

STAFF REPORTS