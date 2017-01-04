St. Paul police are investigating a suspicious death on the city’s East Side, they announced Wednesday night on Twitter.
The scene is in the 2300 block of Nokomis Avenue near Beaver Lake, in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. No details were available, but more information is expected later in the evening, they said.
Twitter: @KarenAnelZamora
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Layer up: Arctic air to hang around the rest of the week
Highs in the metro will struggle to get above zero on Thursday.
Minneapolis
Family-style lunches rule at Webster Elementary in Minneapolis
The 30-minute lunch break at Webster Elementary in Minneapolis looks more like a family dinner than a traditional school lunch. There, students pass dishes like…
Minneapolis
Proposal to redevelop Minneapolis port, add amphitheater moves forward
"Although we have an unanswered questions about sound, people are excited about an entertainment venue on the river in north Minneapolis," City Council President Barb Johnson said.
East Metro
New judge assigned to trial of officer charged in Philando Castile shooting
Judge William H. Leary issued an order last year that allowed transgender people on medical assistance to undergo transition surgery.
West Metro
In Richfield, a restructured council to tackle some major development
City hopes for more regional clout in the future.