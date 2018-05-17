St. Paul police are investigating three recent assaults that involved an apparent stun gun.

The victims in each case were unable to provide detailed descriptions of their attackers, who remain on the loose, police said in a news release.

According to police: the first assault occurred about 9 p.m. Saturday. A 61-year-old man was walking near the intersection of Lexington Parkway and Montana Avenue north of the Como Park Golf Course when “several males” approached him.

The suspects, who were on foot, assaulted him with a stun gun and took keys to his apartment and car.

A 23-year-old man was riding his bike about 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Mississippi Street. Suspects in a vehicle drove into the back of his bicycle.

The victim was knocked to the ground, assaulted with a stun gun, punched several times and robbed of his cellphone.

The third assault occurred about 9:10 p.m. Monday. A 23-year-old woman was jogging in the 1400 block of Como Avenue west of the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.

The woman passed two males, who pushed her to the ground and assaulted her with a stun gun. The woman screamed, prompting the suspects to flee. She was not robbed.

Police said the suspects in all three cases were males whose faces were obscured by either masks or tightly cinched hoods.

“The Saint Paul Police Department has increased patrols in the areas where the incidents occurred, and investigators are working to locate any video footage that might help identify the suspects,” police said.

Police were quick to note that the victims were not at fault, but offered these safety tips: travel with a companion, avoid poorly lit areas after dark, call 911 to report suspicious behavior and trust your intuition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.

