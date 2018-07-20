St. Paul police were investigating a shooting near the intersection of Rice Street and Front Avenue late Thursday.
Authorities confirmed that one man was shot around 10 p.m. His condition was unknown.
According to police dispatch audio, the victim was shot at least twice in the chest. Witnesses told police that a dark SUV was seen driving away south on Rice just after the shooting. Police set up a perimeter in which to conduct their investigation.
