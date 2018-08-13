A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday evening in St. Paul’s Eastview neighborhood, authorities said.

A neighbor in the 1400 block of E. 6th Street said he heard a popping noise around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

“People set off fireworks here all the time, so I didn’t jump up at first,” he said. “But when I looked out the window, I saw a man lying near the street.”

Friends and relatives identified him as Devon Goode of St. Paul.

No one had been arrested as of Sunday night.