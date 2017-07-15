A man and a woman were in custody Saturday after a body was found in the garage of a residence in the St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Police were called to a house in the 600 block of Lawson Avenue E. about 3 p.m. Friday. Officers found the body of an adult in the garage and called homicide investigators and the Ramsey County medical examiner to the scene. The body appeared to have been in the garage for some time.

The medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as to positively identify the victim, police said. The victim appears to be a man, they said.

Two people who live in the home were arrested after interviews with several people, police said. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspicion of murder, while the woman is being held on suspicion of interfering with a dead body and concealing evidence.

It is believed that the suspects and victim knew each other, police said.

Police had been called to the scene many times before, they said. The homicide is the city's 15th of the year.