St. Paul police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday afternoon near 3rd Street E. and Van Dyke Street.
Scanner traffic indicated that a woman was fatally shot inside a vehicle.
This is a developing story; return to www.startribune.com for updates.
Twitter: @KarenAnelZamora
