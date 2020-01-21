St. Paul police are investigating the death of a man who was found Monday night in a downtown parking ramp.

Police said on their Twitter account that officers responded about 7 p.m. to the 500 block of Wabasha Street, which is near the Church of Scientology, for a report of an unconscious man. Medics took the man, whose age and identity haven't been released, to nearby Regions Hospital, where he died, police said.

They didn't release any other details about the death, but emergency radio transmissions posted online show that the initial 911 call directed officers to the ramp's "C" level for a possible assault. When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground, unresponsive.

Spokesman Steve Linders said it was too early to make a determination about the cause of death, which will be established by the medical examiner's office.

"I can't call it suspicious right now, I can't say it's not suspicious," he said, adding that the investigation was only beginning. "Until there's an autopsy we won't know."

No arrests had been made as of Monday night.

Libor Jany