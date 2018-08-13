ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Eastview neighborhood.
Officers responded to a report of gunfire about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police found the 20-year-old man in the street not far from Harding High School.
Neighbors and relatives gathered behind police tape Sunday evening as officer investigated the shooting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Minnesota GOP governor primary tests Pawlenty's comeback bid
Seven years after his presidential aspirations fizzled, Tim Pawlenty is hoping to regain his winning touch and restart his political career in a familiar spot: Minnesota's Republican primary for governor.
National
Candidates make the rounds in final day of primary campaign
Candidates running for Minnesota governor are hitting the road on the eve of Tuesday's primary.
Local
Police investigate woman's death in Shakopee
Police say the death likely was an act of domestic violence.
National
Republican Senate, Democratic governor candidates make push
Democratic candidates for governor along with Republicans running for U.S. Senate were making a final push across Wisconsin the day before the primary.
National
Minnesota GOP governor primary tests Pawlenty's comeback bid
Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty is hoping to regain his winning touch and restart his political career seven years after his presidential aspirations fizzled. And it's for a familiar position.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.