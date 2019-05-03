A man was shot and killed while sitting in his parked car Friday afternoon in St. Paul's bustling North End, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 12:15 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Maryland Avenue, where bystanders were performing CPR on a man who had suffered several gunshot wounds. Paramedics were unable to revive the man, who died at the scene.

"This was brazen in that it occurred during broad daylight with a lot of people around," said St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders. "We're lucky more people weren't injured or killed."

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was sitting in a parking lot at the corner of Arundel Street and Maryland Avenue W. when a shooter fired several rounds into his car. Preliminary information shows that the gunman fled in a gray SUV, Linders said.

After the shooting, officers taped off the lot belonging to the Maryland Supermarket and the Golden Grill restaurant as well as a portion of Maryland Avenue.

Investigators scoured the area looking for shell casings and any surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

No arrests have been made.

The man's death marked the city's eighth homicide of the year.