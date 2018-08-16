St. Paul police are investing a death that occurred Thursday afternoon on the city’s East Side.

Police did not specify the nature of the incident, but emergency dispatch audio showed that police were called to 1430 Maryland Avenue E. for a man who suffered “multiple gunshots.”

Police said the incident under investigation occurred on the same block about 2:30 p.m., and that more information would be available Thursday evening.

“This is an open and active investigation and no further information is currently available,” police said.

The shooting took place outside near the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) office.

According to emergency dispatch radio: there was a report of shots fired in the area, and someone ran into a nearby Walgreens. Police tracked at least one vehicle as it left the scene.

BCA surveillance video captured two vehicles at the scene, although it’s unclear what roles, if any, they played in the shooting.

An officer is heard over the radio telling dispatch that medics who were en route needed to “step it up,” referencing “gunshot wounds to the head”

Police spokesman Steve Linders said no other information was immediately available, and that it’s unknown whether the incident is related to any other cases, or, Sunday’s fatal shooting of 21-year-old Devon L. Goode.