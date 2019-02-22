ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating after a man was shot in the head while sitting in a van.

The fatal shooting is the fifth homicide of the year in St. Paul. The latest happened shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in the Summit-University neighborhood. Police say a 911 caller reported hearing 10 gunshots across from Carty Park. Officers responded and found the victim who died at the scene.

Police spokesman Steve Linders says the neighborhood has been through a lot. The shooting happened at the same intersection where a 19-year-old was fatally shot last fall during a drug deal.