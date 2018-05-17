ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating three recent stun gun attacks.
Investigators say the first attack happened Saturday night just north of Como Park Golf Course. A man out walking was assaulted by several males with a stun gun who took his keys.
Two other attacks happened Monday night. A man riding his bike was hit from behind by a vehicle and knocked to the ground. The suspects used a stun gun on the cyclist and stole his cellphone.
Later, a woman out jogging near Como Park Zoo and Conservatory was pushed to the ground by two men who assaulted her with a stun gun.
None of the victims could provide a detailed description of the suspects.
Police are warning people to be careful in the areas where the assaults happened.
