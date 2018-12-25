Police have identified the 15-year-old who was killed and left in a parking lot in St. Paul.

St. Paul police said Monday that Angel Gabriel Reyeshernandez, 15, of St. Paul was found shot to death and left in a parking lot of the Arlington Arkwright Dog Park east of Interstate 35E on Sunday. No arrests have been made yet in the case.

One officer reported to dispatch that the man apparently was dumped there, pointing out that a “vehicle pulled in here ... pulled out [and] there’s tire tracks going southbound on Arkwright.” The suspected vehicle was occupied by four males, the dispatch audio said.

Anyone with any information about the case is urged to call police at 651-291-1111. This is the 17th homicide in St. Paul this year.

STAFF REPORT