Residents near Lake Phalen in St. Paul were awakened Saturday morning to the news that a possible pipe bomb had been found inside a suspect’s car nearby, according to police.

The city’s bomb squad recovered the device and will determine whether it was indeed explosive, police spokesman Steve Linders said. No one in the area was harmed.

“Right now, it’s an active and ongoing investigation,” he said.

Police received a call that a woman had been threatened with a handgun on St. Paul’s East Side just before 5 a.m., Linders said. The suspects had escaped in a vehicle by the time officers arrived.

Shortly afterward, police found and stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Lake Place. The two men inside were arrested.

Police found two handguns inside the car and the suspected pipe bomb in the trunk, Linders said.

Officers closed access to the area and evacuated homes surrounding the car. The bomb squad was called to pick up the device.

Linders said St. Paul police have found suspected pipe bombs in the past, although it’s “very rare.”

He said he believed the woman threatened earlier was not injured.