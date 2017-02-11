Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of protesters on opposite sides of the abortion debate planned to hold competing rallies early Saturday at Planned Parenthood’s regional St. Paul headquarters.

The protests will pit “I Stand With Planned Parenthood” vs. the “National Defund PP Rally.” Organizers on each side have said in Facebook posts that they are anticipating thousands of participants at the site at 671 Vandalia St., just off W. University Avenue.

This anti-abortion protest is one of more than 200 planned nationwide by the #ProtestPP Coalition, which is calling for Planned Parenthood to be stripped of all federal funding, and for all such funding to be redirected to health centers that do not perform abortions.

#ProtestPP is a coalition of state and national pro-life groups, headed by three national pro-life activist organizations: Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, Created Equal, and the Pro-Life Action League. Saturday’s event is also sponsored by 40 Days for Life.

In response to the abortion foes’ announcement of its protests, the organization’s supporters called for a day of action to show support for its services and patients.

The abortion foes have said they will gather from 9 to 10 a.m. The counterprotesters plan to gather at 8:30 a.m. and stay at the site until 11 a.m.

The St. Paul event is one of at least three rally/protests planned for Saturday around issues ranging from abortion to immigration to race relations.

Outside Minneapolis City Hall about noon, a “Caravan of Love” march is scheduled to celebrate refugees and immigrants as President Donald Trump seeks to limit people from entering the United States from several nations with majority Muslim populations.

Organizers say in a Facebook announcement that the marchers will go from City Hall to the West Bank of the University of Minnesota, where they will “write our love notes and build a bridge of love” on the Washington Avenue pedestrian bridge.

To the north in Falcon Heights, the treatment of minorities by law enforcement is the underlying issue for a 2 p.m. memorial celebration for Philando Castile, a black man fatally shot by police last summer.

The location of the event is Larpenteur Avenue and Fry Street, just west of Snelling Avenue. That is where Castile was pulled over and fatally shot by police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who is charged with manslaughter and other counts.