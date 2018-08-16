A stabbing death Wednesday night in St. Paul Park is under investigation by several east-metro police departments.

The stabbing happened about 7:30 p.m. in a parking lot at 1020 3rd St., according to a statement from Police Chief Jessica Danberg. When officers arrived, they found one person with wounds that were fatal.

Little other information was released early Thursday, but Danberg said “there is no reason for the public to be concerned” about safety.

The stabbing is being investigated, in addition to St. Paul Park police, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, police from Woodbury and Cottage Grove as well as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. An identification of the victim will come from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

