The St. Paul NAACP is voicing concerns about the case of a black teacher who alleges the St. Paul Public Schools retaliated against him for his criticism of its discipline policies.

Aaron Benner filed suit in federal court recently accusing the district of targeting him in a series of personnel investigations in 2014-15 that eventually led the veteran educator to seek a job elsewhere.

In a written statement, Joel Franklin, first vice president of the St. Paul NAACP, said that it was “very disturbing” that the district would go after Benner for “simply voicing the concern” that not holding black students accountable for misbehavior sets them up for failure in life.

St. Paul, like many districts, also is aiming to diversify a predominantly white teaching corps, and its treatment of Benner is worrisome when it comes to achieving that goal, Franklin said in a recent interview.

“This is going to hamper any efforts to recruit other African-American teachers,” he said.

The NAACP weighed in on the case after a city human rights department investigation found probable cause to believe that Benner had been a victim of racial discrimination and retaliation when he was subjected to four personnel investigations over a six-month period in 2014-15.

The actions against Benner came several months after he joined four other district teachers in speaking at a May 2014 school board meeting about the need for greater consequences for students who misbehave. But he alone has addressed a perceived lack of discipline relating to black students, specifically, and those views about the district’s racial-equity policy have won him local and national media attention.

After its investigation, the human rights department tried to mediate a settlement between the district and Benner, but the effort failed. Benner then filed suit on May 11. This week, the district turned down a request by Benner’s attorney, Reid Goldetsky, to enter into talks, Benner said, prompting him to break what had been a brief silence on the subject.

“SPPS tried to ruin a 20-year teaching career,” he said. “But for me, this will always be about the students. I can make this personal if I want to, but I’m not.”

Benner’s view — shared by Franklin — is that the push to reduce racial disparities in suspensions fails to help kids who might benefit from corrective steps.

“You can’t reduce disparities without addressing the problems,” Franklin said. He is project manager for the Community Ambassadors Initiative, a St. Paul program launched four years ago by the mayor’s office and police department that sends youth outreach workers into targeted areas of the city on evenings and weekends. There, the ambassadors talk to teens and young adults one-on-one or in groups to ease potentially dangerous situations, and to steer youth to jobs and services provided by community partners.

At the school level, Benner said his goal is to stop the school-to-prison pipeline.

“If you don’t hold students accountable, society will hold them accountable,” he said.

In his view, the best alternative to suspensions is to send unruly students out of the classroom and to a room staffed by a licensed teacher who could work with them. That is the role he served when he left the St. Paul district to work for a charter school. He now is an administrator at a Catholic school in St. Paul.

The teachers contract negotiated last year calls for the hiring of more counselors and piloting of discipline that values relationship-building over punishment.

Not good enough, said Benner, who also contends the teachers union failed him when he was investigated by the district.

“Not only was I fighting for my job daily, but I had no support,” he said.

With the district spurning an offer to settle the case, Benner said: “Now, I have to be patient.”

Franklin said that the NAACP will be watching, not only out of concern about how Benner was treated, but to ensure other black teachers and staff members are not being targeted unfairly, as well.

Toya Stewart Downey, a district spokeswoman, said recently that the district does not comment on pending litigation. Two years ago, when Benner’s work was under scrutiny, officials denied any conspiracy or retaliatory action against him.