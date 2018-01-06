St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter was sworn in as the first black mayor of the state’s capital earlier this week, but he waited until the weekend to celebrate. This video, viewed on Facebook more than 26,000 times as of Saturday afternoon, shows Carter leading the synchronized moves at his inaugural ball at the Union Depot on Friday night.
In the minutelong clip, Carter, dressed in a black tuxedo, steps with his friends to Das EFX’s “Mic Checka (Remix)” while others surround and cheer them on. His wife, Sakeena Carter, briefly dances with him at the start.
The song and walk are popular in the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, which Carter joined at Florida A&M University in 2000.
