St. Paul police are investigating who may have sent threatening and racist messages to Mayor Melvin Carter in the days leading up to a contentious vote on organized trash collection.

In a voice mail left Monday at Carter’s office, an anonymous caller using racial slurs warned that if taxes increase, Carter will have to “pay for it” and be forced to put “bulletproof windows” in his house, said police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster.

Hate letters mailed to City Hall earlier this month contained newspaper clippings about the upcoming trash referendum with handwritten notes in black Sharpie.

One addressed to Carter, the city’s first African-American mayor, said: “This is what we get for voting a (racial epithet) boy.” Another envelope sent in June read, “This is B.S. you (expletive) (racial slur).”

It’s unclear whether the messages have all come from the same person, but authorities say they are taking it seriously. At least one of the letters has been dusted for fingerprints, Ernster said.

A dedicated police officer is assigned to protect Carter, as was the case with all previous mayors in recent memory.

“While the two police reports over the past week relate to the garbage lawsuit, it is not uncommon for the Mayor’s Office to receive calls or letters that are reported to law enforcement,” Peter Leggett, Carter’s communications director, said in a statement. “While we don’t publicize our office’s security measures, we take all threats seriously, and are diligent in our steps to ensure the safety of the mayor and our staff.”

The hot-button trash collection issue has angered residents on both sides, drawing ire that’s often directed at Carter.

Until a year ago, residents could choose their own haulers — or none at all — but under the current system, property owners are required to pay for trash collection and are assigned a hauler based on location.

Opponents have argued that organized collection is more expensive and fails to reward those who produce little or no waste. Supporters include a majority of the City Council and the St. Paul DFL, which endorsed a “yes” vote on the referendum, and they have countered that the system reduces illegal dumping and truck traffic on city streets.

But last week’s Minnesota Supreme Court ruling sets the stage for a stark choice Nov. 5: Keep the current system of paying quarterly bills for garbage collection, or pay for it through a hefty hike in property taxes.

If voted down, it could leave the city holding a $27 million bill for garbage pickup.

Staff writer Emma Nelson contributed to this report.