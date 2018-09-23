LINO LAKES, Minn. — A St. Paul man has died after witnesses say he fell from a boat in the city of Lino Lakes.

Anoka County authorities say rescuers were called to Peltier Lake around 6:40 p.m. Saturday on a report that a man fell from a boat into the water and did not resurface.

The boat was recovered. Crews searched for the boater and found his submerged body late Saturday.

The victim is identified as 64-year-old Rodney Callendar Sr. He was the only person on the boat.