LINO LAKES, Minn. — A St. Paul man has died after witnesses say he fell from a boat in the city of Lino Lakes.
Anoka County authorities say rescuers were called to Peltier Lake around 6:40 p.m. Saturday on a report that a man fell from a boat into the water and did not resurface.
The boat was recovered. Crews searched for the boater and found his submerged body late Saturday.
The victim is identified as 64-year-old Rodney Callendar Sr. He was the only person on the boat.
