Authorities say a 28-year-old man from St. Paul was among the 11 people who died in a plane crash in Hawaii.

Nikolas Glebov was on the skydiving plane Friday when it crashed shortly after takeoff at a small airfield. His identity was among seven released Monday by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office, with the remainder expected to be disclosed once identities have been confirmed.

The plane was carrying skydivers from a skydiving business about an hour’s drive north of Honolulu.

In the meantime, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are in a rare public dispute in the wake of the crash.

The NTSB is calling on the FAA to tighten regulations on parachute operations as recommended. The FAA countered that it has put several of those recommendations in place.

An NTSB board member said there have been 80 accidents involving skydiving flights since 2008 accounting for 19 deaths.