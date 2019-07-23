A St. Paul lifeguard rescued a 4-year-old at Como Pool on Sunday afternoon.

The lifeguard pulled the child from a wading pool, and additional staff helped with CPR, said Clare Cloyd, a spokeswoman for the Parks and Recreation department.

Emergency medical workers responded shortly before 5 p.m., she said, adding that “our reports indicate that the child was conscious and alert” when transported.

The child has not been identified.

“It was a fortunate outcome,” Cloyd said. “We’re fortunate to have our lifeguards and leadership who in this incident were able to act quickly and effectively.”

EMMA NELSON