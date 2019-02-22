St. Paul police were investigating a homicide in the city’s Summit-University neighborhood Thursday night, authorities said.

A person was shot in the head while sitting inside a van on the 700 block of Carroll Avenue around 8:45 p.m., according to emergency dispatch audio.

The victim’s van crashed into another vehicle in the middle of the road, dispatchers said. A 911 caller reported hearing 10 shots ring out near the intersection of N. Avon Street and Carroll, across from Carty Park.

Officers cordoned off the area as medics arrived to provide CPR, but the victim died of his injuries.

The shooting occurred at the same intersection where a 19-year-old was fatally shot last fall. Wilbert Harris-McCalister was gunned down Sept. 7 during a marijuana deal gone wrong.