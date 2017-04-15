St. Paul police are investigating a homicide in the 200 block of Aurora Avenue, a couple of block lengths west of the Minnesota State Capitol.
Police scanner traffic indicated that a person was shot and that the possible shooter fled in a vehicle.
This is a developing story. Check back for more info at Startribune.com.
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Lighthouse, northern trails feel the power of volunteers
Crews work to restore historic beacon and clear overgrown trails
Minneapolis
Tevlin: Twin Cities cabbie and best friend take a final ride together
Their special, albeit unusual friendship began six months ago with a call for a ride to the grocery.
Stage & Arts
Financial troubles, staff turnover put Rochester Art Center's future in doubt
The local arts community is alarmed and calling into question the management of the publicly supported organization.
St. Paul
St. Paul police investigating homicide near State Capitol
Police scanner traffic indicated that a person was shot and that the possible shooter fled in a vehicle.
Local
Minnesota at risk of losing a congressional seat after 2020 census
Minnesota's representation in the U.S. House could shrink from eight to seven in what would be the first loss in a half-century.