St. Paul’s Keg & Case Market was named the best new food hall the country after thousands of people voted in a USA Today contest.

The national newspaper’s 10Best lists solicits votes from readers to select their favorites on culinary topics ranging from best salmon in Alaska to best grab-and-go airport dining.

With food halls trending across the country (there are an estimated 180 of them, according to real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield), Keg & Case in the former Schmidt Brewery is one of the more high-profile markets to open in the Twin Cities. Anchor tenants include Star Tribune Restaurant of the Year In Bloom, along with Revival Smoked Meats, Five Watt Coffee and Sweet Science Ice Cream. (928 W. 7th St., St. Paul, kegandcase.com)

To land at the top of the list, Keg & Case beat out food halls in Raleigh, N.C., San Diego, Miami and New Orleans.

“What a fantastic way to start the year,” said Keg & Case founding partner Craig Cohen in a news release. “We are all so grateful to everyone who has supported us in so many ways since we opened last September. It’s been wonderful to watch people from all walks of life experiencing everything that the market has to offer.”

Here’s what USA Today wrote:

Craig Cohen, developer of Keg & Case Market.

Situated on the grounds of the historic Schmidt Brewery, this new St. Paul food hall combines chef-driven restaurants with craft beer and a curated market of regional products. There are more than two dozen vendors on site, serving everything from coffee and sweets to smoked meats, Jamaican chicken, pizza and barbecue.