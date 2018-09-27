The Agitators

Long before columnist Walter Winchell coined the term, Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass were frenemies. The pioneers of women's and civil rights bonded over the abolitionist movement and remained friends for more than four decades but, as the title of Mat Smart's play hints, their friendship hit some rough patches. With Emily Gunyou Halaas and Mikell Sapp in the title roles. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 2 p.m. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Thu. Ends Oct. 28. Park Square Theatre, 20 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul, $25-$60, 651-291-7005 or parksquaretheatre.org.)

CHRIS HEWITT