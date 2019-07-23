Bruce Corrie, an economist who’s led St. Paul’s planning and economic development department for more than a year, is resigning his role with the city.

Next month, Corrie will return to his previous employer, Concordia University, and serve as an associate vice president and professor, according to an e-mail from Deputy Mayor Jaime Tincher to department directors. This week, Corrie unexpectedly had to travel to India for family commitments, Tincher said.

“In the coming weeks, the Mayor and I will have further information about next steps to fill the Director of Planning and Economic Development role,” she said.

Deputy Director Kristin Guild will serve as interim director.

Corrie was among six new department leaders who Mayor Melvin Carter appointed shortly after winning the mayoral race in November 2017.

“Dr. Corrie’s focus on inclusive development has opened an exciting path for equitable economic growth in St. Paul,” Carter said in a statement Tuesday. “I deeply appreciate his leadership and look forward to continuing this work together as he returns to academia.”

Corrie joined the Concordia faculty in 1987, and most recently was associate vice president of university relations and international programs.