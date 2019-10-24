St. Paul Central jumped on No. 2 seed Eastview for a quick two-goal lead and held on for a 4-1 upset Wednesday in a quarterfinal game of the Class 2A boys' soccer state tournament at Chisago Lakes High School.

The Minutemen were the better team for almost the entire game.

"They made a mistake [with the seeding]," Minutemen head coach David Albornoz said. "They had four all-state kids and we had one. Look what happened. As an inner-city program, we are disrespected. The only way to get the respect is to win state.

"We used it to fuel the kids and made a pretty strong statement."

The Minutemen scored first with a header off a corner kick by Riaz Kelly at 4:38 into the game. Maktar Yarrow extended the lead to 2-0 with a shot past the Lightning goalkeeper with 27:36 left in the first half.

"Coach kept saying to come out and get the first goal," Kelly said. "We came as hard as we could and wanted to pressure the back line."

The Lightning cut the deficit in half with 20:12 left in the first half with a goal by Aydan Griffiths off a corner kick.

The Lightning started to build momentum in the second half, but St. Paul Central goalkeeper Owen Brooks raced across the goal line and lunged to stop a shot by the Lightning. The Minutemen turned the play around and scored off a rush 1:22 later. Kelly redirected a pass from the corner into the net for his second goal of the game with 29:45 left to play.

"They were challenging us," Kelly said. "I saw a counterattack opportunity. We never want to slow down a counterattack, and I played the ball as fast as I could. I kept going and got a great ball."

Max Hand capped the scoring for St. Paul Central by sending a shot past the Lightning goalkeeper on a breakaway rush.

JOE GUNTHER

Minneapolis Washburn 1, Centennial 0 [OT]: Darley Florvil scored with 2:34 left in overtime to give the Millers the victory in a defensive battle at Chisago Lakes High School.

Florvil, the Star Tribune boys' soccer Metro Player of the Year, tipped the ball past the Cougars goalkeeper and then slid it into the open net. During regulation Florvil had several opportunities in the box but couldn't get a goal.

"I was working really hard," the senior said. "I was telling myself that I could not let my team down. I just kept playing hard and kept playing hard. No way I was going to lose.

"I saw my teammate about to make a cross ball and saw the goalie and defense cheating. I was able to get the ball over [their] heads and to the back of the net."

The Millers had more scoring chances than the Cougars but had two shots hit the post in regulation and another sailed just over the crossbar in overtime.

Cougars goalkeeper Richard Hemric III made a diving stop in regulation as well.

"It was really relieving [to score in overtime]," Millers coach Aaron Percy said. "We had to wonder if it was going to happen or if it was going to drag into overtime. I just told the kids to keep doing what they are doing and it was going to happen."

Percy also credited the Millers' opponents, saying Centennial was "really organized. They gave up nine goals all season for a reason. We knew it was going to take one. They did what they were going to do."

JOE GUNTHER

East Ridge 2, Lakeville South 0: East Ridge, which controlled possession but didn't score in the first half, broke through with two goals early in the second half.

Senior midfielder Brennan Featherstone scored in the 49th minute on Alex Hager's corner kick. Junior attacker Cameroon Kor scored in the 75th minute, after gathering a Cullen Featherstone pass on a run toward the net.

Brennan Featherstone said he knew he ''had to make the best of"' Hager's corner kick. "I had to at least get a head on it so we had a chance to score on the rebound," he said.

East Ridge coach Anthony Bidwell said the goal provided the third-seeded Raptors (16-2-1) a "sense of relief" after a first half that yielded four shots on goal but no goals. "We finally finished one, which was nice to see," he said.

He said the team, which didn't allow a shot on goal and finished with nine of its own, moved the ball better in the second half.

Fourth-seeded Lakeville South (10-8) was making its first state tournament appearance after winning the Section 1 championship.

Cougars coach Aaron Fenton said his team didn't push forward quick enough and was "a second or two behind" compared to its previous two games.

He said the game's physicality catered to East Ridge's style and that the Raptors haves good defensive players.

"It definitely made it pretty difficult for us," he said.

NATE GOTLIEB

Edina 4, Maple Grove 0: After a scoreless first half, the top-seeded Hornets scored four goals in the final 26 minutes to earn the victory at St. Cloud State.

The unbeaten Hornets (20-0) will play Minneapolis Washburn in the semifinals on Tuesday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Will Swanda opened the scoring in the 55th minute. Eight minutes later, Valentin Correlajo's goal made it 2-0. The Hornets also got goals from Henry Rose and Casey Ott.

Ryan Swanda assisted on three of the four goals for the Hornets. Hornets goalkeeper Hank Stechmann had seven saves to earn the shutout.

JOEL RIPPEL