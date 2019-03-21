ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul is bracing for spring flooding as the Mississippi River rises with rapidly melting snow.

City officials have closed Lilydale Regional Park, Crosby Farm Regional Park and Hidden Falls Regional Park and the police department has moved its impound lot because of rising river water.

The City Council affirmed an emergency declaration Wednesday, setting up the city for state and federal assistance and coordinating flooding response efforts by local departments.

The National Weather Service says there's a 95 percent chance the Mississippi will reach major flood stage, or 17 feet, in St. Paul in the coming days.

Meanwhile, volunteers will mobilize Thursday in downtown Stillwater to fill sandbags in preparation for flooding along the St. Croix River. Hundreds have signed up into the weekend.