NEW YORK — The #MeToo movement has swept across television and movie studios, investment banks and factory floors, fundamentally remaking the thinking around gender and harassment.

Has it also swept into a corner of one of the country's biggest celebrations of Irish heritage?

For the first time since its founding in the 1780s, a well-known Irish charity that puts on a formal fundraising dinner just before the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York City will allow women to attend.

Specifically, the Society of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick in New York is inviting "the wives, daughters, sisters, mothers, aunts, nieces and female cousins, friends and colleagues of our members" to its dinner at the New York Hilton.

It has taken only 235 years. And it's been just 30 years since the first woman led the St. Patrick's Day parade as Grand Marshal.

Kevin J. Rooney, president of the organization, noted that Irish immigration has declined in recent decades and the organization wants to widen "its reach to assist all people, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, nationality or religion."

That means allowing women to attend its annual black-tie St. Patrick's dinner, one of the oldest charitable events in the country, which has drawn speakers such as former Presidents John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson, and in more recent years Cardinal Timothy Dolan and the late Congressman John McCain.

The group is not well known in Minnesota, but it has chapters in cities such as Boston and Cincinnati. The original mission was to welcome and assist immigrants from Ireland, many of whom were fleeing religious persecution and poverty.

The Philadelphia chapter opened its doors to women in 2016. While New York did not follow suit, Rooney said women have long benefited from the Friendly Son's philanthropy. The society has given more than $2 million to a wide variety of organizations over the past decade, including food pantries, homeless shelters, job counseling and educational scholarships.

"In every case, women have benefited from the society's support," said Rooney in a statement announcing the end of its men-only rule.

Rooney did not say in his statement whether his group had come under pressure to follow Philadelphia's example or whether some members had become uncomfortable about the policy.

"History has caught up with them," said one longtime member, recalling that when he joined the Friendly Sons in the 1980s, there were cigars at each place setting. The cigars were dropped in the '90s.

But perhaps there was an even more powerful motivation for allowing members to invite women to the dinner: boosting numbers, and revenue.

"A lot of people don't want to go without their wives," the longtime member said. "There are a lot of women, like my wife, who said, 'This is about one of the most significant days of the year, and you want me to be home alone?' "

Ireland's former ambassador to the United States, Anne Anderson, was among the first group of women admitted to the Philadelphia chapter in 2016. St. Patrick's Day "should be the most inclusive day on our calendar, she said.

"What does it say if these enormous dinners are men only?" asked Anderson. "You're making invisible the contributions of women, generations of Irish women."

But the women will only be guests at the Friendly Sons dinner, as Reilly's statement did not say whether women would be also be admitted as members.

It concluded: "We are confident that the inclusion of women at the Society's Anniversary Dinner will serve as a peaceful example of inclusion, compassion and respect for all people."

Staff writer Jean Hopfensperger contributed to this story.