The St. Olaf men’s and women’s ski teams both had success at the U.S. College Skiing Association Championships held Tuesday to Friday in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Junior Erica Meyers took first place in two Nordic ski races, the classic sprint and the 15K classic. She also finished fourth in the 7.5K skate race.

Senior Tyler Radtke finished second and Keiran Mullen sixth in the men’s 15K classic, helping the men’s team to an overall second-place finish.

In Alpine skiing, St. Olaf men finished fifth and the women sixth in the team slalom event.

In giant slalom, the Oles’ women took fifth and the men seventh.

“We did very well,” St. Olaf Alpine coach Doug Nordmeyer said. “There was almost 500 competitors from all over the country. It was very high-level competition.”

News Services