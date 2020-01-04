After leading the St. Olaf College men's cross-country and men's track & field programs for a combined 34 seasons, Phil Lundin announced his retirement Friday.

Lundin, who led the cross-country team to the 2013 NCAA Division III national championship, came to St. Olaf before the 2008-09 school year and spent the past 12 falls coaching the cross-country program and the past 11 winters and springs leading the indoor and outdoor track & field programs.

He coached 40 individual All-America runners or relays, 10 national qualifying teams and seven individual national champions and six conference champion teams. He was named MIAC Coach of the Year eight times.

Before coming to St. Olaf, Lundin was the Gophers men's track and field coach for 13 years starting in 1995.

U hosts Yale at Ridder

The No. 2 Gophers women's hockey team (15-1-3) will play Yale (7-6) at 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Ridder Arena in a nonconference series.

Minnesota is 7-0 all-time against the Bulldogs.

Etc.

• Sophomore diver Joy Zhu of the Gophers won the women's 1-meter springboard event at the Tennessee Invitational with a score in the finals of 313.55.

• Marcia Taddy was named the Winona State men's and women's cross-country coach; she will also be an assistant with the Warriors' track and field program.

news Services