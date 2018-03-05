GREEN BAY, Wis. — The St. Norbert College men's hockey team begins its quest for a fifth NCAA Division 3 title at home in a national quarterfinal game later this month. And, Marian University made the tournament for the first time in program history.

St. Norbert won the NCHA conference tournament Saturday with a 2-1 overtime win at Adrian.

The Sabres will travel to Augsburg College on March 10. The winner will travel to face the St. Norbert Green Knights March 17 at the Cornerstone Community Center in De Pere.

The winner advances to the Final Four, which will be held March 23-24 at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y.

The Green Knights won national championships in 2008, 2011, 2012, and 2014.

Adrian hosts UW-Stevens Point in another quarterfinal game on March 17.