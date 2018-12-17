A beloved youth hockey coach from the communities of St. Michael and Albertville died over the weekend, the family confirmed.

Harv Graczyk had coached youth hockey teams in the towns just west of the metro area for more than 30 years. He had fallen and hit his head on the ice, suffering a traumatic brain injury, while coaching on Nov. 26.

U.S.A. Hockey requires that coaches wear helmets and Graczyk was wearing one at the time. But the chinstrap was not completely fastened and the helmet came off as he fell to the ice and hit his head, according to media reports.

He spent a week in intensive care and two more weeks at North Memorial Memorial Medical Center, before he died on Saturday.

“If there is a test for Angelhood, he surely aced it and is in good hands now,” the family wrote in a GoFundMe post to raise money to help cover funeral expenses. “Heaven is lucky to have such a kind, supportive and generous man.”

Graczyk, 67, was a 1969 graduate of Osseo High School.

Coach Harv Graczyk (GoFundMe)

As of Monday morning, 189 people had contributed more than $21,800 since fundraising to help cover medical expenses — and now funeral expenses — was started on Dec. 3 by the sister-in-law of Graczyk’s son, Blake.