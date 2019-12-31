A 5-week-old boy died soon after medical personnel took him from a St. Louis Park home, where he had been sleeping in the same bed with his mother next to an empty prescription pill bottle, wine and marijuana, according to authorities.

Police were called about 4:20 a.m. Saturday to the home in the 9400 block of W. 14th Street, where the 38-year-old mother cried and told them the baby was dead, according to a search warrant affidavit filed Monday in Hennepin County District Court.

The woman said she awoke to find her son next to her in bed and unresponsive, the court filing continued. Emergency responders performed lifesaving efforts on the baby before he was taken to HCMC.

Officers recovered from the bedroom an empty bottle for an anti-anxiety prescription that was filled the day before and included the instructions “to take one every 6 hours as needed,” the affidavit read. The bottle had held 10 Lorazepam pills.

The drug, when taken in excess, can induce extreme drowsiness, weakness, trembling and other symptoms.

Also seized from the bedroom, a glass of wine, two glass pipes, marijuana and a half-empty baby bottle on the bed, the affidavit read. It also noted there was a faint smell of marijuana in the home.

Agencies involved in the investigation include St. Louis Park police, the Sheriff’s Office and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. No charges have been filed, and no arrests have been made.