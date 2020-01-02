An attorney based in St. Louis Park has been charged by federal prosecutors for engaging in a conspiracy to commit health care fraud, a felony.

William Kyle Sutor, of Sutor Law, allegedly conspired to “defraud a health care benefit program affecting commerce” from 2015 to 2017, according to the charges, which don’t include specific details or co-conspirators in the alleged scheme.

Sutor specializes in personal injury cases, such as car accidents, bicycling accidents and falls, according to his website.

“Aside from your physical injuries, these accidents may result in mounting medical bills, lost income, vehicle damage, limitations in your daily life, etc,” the website reads. “And that’s just the start of your problems before dealing with insurance companies. That’s why you need an experienced lawyer to help you with your legal needs so you can focus on what’s important — recovering from your injury.”

Sutor’s attorney declined to comment Thursday.