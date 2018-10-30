Judge Stoney Hiljus ruled Tuesday that St. Louis County must release e-mails between Pete Stauber and the National Republican Campaign Committee.

Stauber, who is the Republican nominee for Congress in the Eighth District, is also a St. Louis County commissioner. He used his county e-mail to communicate with the campaign arm of the U.S. House Republican caucus, known as the NRCC.

Hiljus ruled in favor of the Minnesota DFL, which sued the county to get the e-mails.

The county resisted handing over the e-mails for months after the Star Tribune requested them earlier this year. Earlier in October, a state agency issued an advisory opinion stating the e-mails are public record and should be handed over. The county ignored the ruling.

The county had until noon Tuesday to comply with the judge’s order.

Stauber, a retired police officer, is in a tight race with Democrat Joe Radinovich, a former state representative. U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, a Democrat, is retiring at the end of his term. The district including Duluth and northeastern Minnesota but stretches down to the northern exurbs of the Twin Cities.

The order did not elucidate the judge’s reasoning but merely said the plaintiff “has the right to obtain or access the public data requested.”

This story is developing.