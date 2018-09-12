INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A sheriff's deputy escaped serious injury when his squad car was struck by a suspected drunken driver in St. Louis County.
The motorist also was not seriously injured. Sheriff's officials say the sergeant was patrolling in Industrial Township on Highway 8 near Highway 33 shortly before midnight Tuesday when a vehicle approached him driving on the wrong side of the road.
Authorities say that despite maneuvers to avoid a crash and activation of the deputy's emergency lights, the two vehicles collided head-on. Officials say the 25-year-old Saginaw man was highly intoxicated and was booked into the county jail.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.