CLAYTON, Mo. — A St. Louis-area woman is accused of starving her 2-month-old son.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 24-year-old Makayla Hill of Bridgeton is charged with felony child abuse or neglect resulting in death. She is jailed on $150,000 cash-only bond.
Bridgeton police were called by Hill to a hotel Sunday afternoon. Her son, Samuel Williamson Jr., was unresponsive. Police tried unsuccessfully to revive the infant. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Charging documents say a medical examiner's review indicated the boy was severely malnourished.
Another child found at the hotel room was placed in state custody.
