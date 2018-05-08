St. Catherine University expects to cut about 50 people from its faculty and staff to reflect recent changes in enrollment and programs. The cuts will come as university officials review expenses and the need to "right-size" academic programs as part of a 10-year strategic plan and after comparing St. Kate's to similar institutions.

University officials expect to announce details by May 15.

Until then, university officials are working with the academic departments to determine how best to align faculty and staff with student and program needs. Over the years, changes in enrollment and university programs have led to imbalances that have created additional expenses, according to university officials.

St. Kate's has experienced growth and declines in various programs over the past few years but enrollment overall has been stable, university officials said. Enrollment in the college for adults and the graduate college has grown while enrollment in the college for women has been stable.

The private, century-old university has 382 faculty members and a total enrollment of 4,724, including 1,910 in its college for women and the balance in its college for adults and graduate programs.

The reductions are being made based on a model designed by faculty, staff and academic leaders.

Mary Lynn Smith