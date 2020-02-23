St. Thomas earned a tie for the MIAC regular-season men's basketball championship by rallying from a double-digit deficit to beat visiting St. Mary's 74-72 on a last-second basket, but St. John's triumphed 73-66 at Bethel, then won a coin flip with the Tommies for the top seed in the postseason tournament.

Both teams finished 19-1 in the MIAC and drew first-round byes. The Johnnies won the league tournament in 2019.

Augsburg, the 2018 champion, won Saturday to secure the No. 3 seed, with Bethel finishing fourth. The Auggies will meet No. 6 St. Olaf in one quarterfinal on Tuesday, while Bethel will be host to St. Mary's, which wrapped up the No. 5 seed last week for its first MIAC tournament appearance since the inaugural conference tournament in 1985.

The quarterfinal winners will advance to Thursday's semifinals. The bracket will be reseeded following the first round, matching up the lower remaining seed against the top-seeded Johnnies, while the Tommies will welcome the higher seed to St. Paul. The championship is Saturday.

• Bethel, for the first time since 1994, is the top seed for the six-team MIAC women's tournament, with Augsburg earning the No. 2 seed. Defending champion St. Thomas, seeded third, will be host to St. Catherine in Tuesday's first round, with No. 4 Gustavus meeting No. 5 Hamline. Semifinals will be Thursday, with the championship on Saturday.

A UMAC repeat

Northwestern (St. Paul) clinched the UMAC men's basketball title outright with an 81-68 victory over host St. Scholastica. The Eagles (19-6, 15-1) will enter the UMAC tournament on a 13-game winning streak.

Top-seeded Northwestern will be host to the winner of Monday's first-round matchup between Crown and St. Scholastica on Wednesday. Wisconsin-Superior and Bethany Lutheran will meet in the other semifinal.