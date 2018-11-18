Postseason veteran St. John’s, making its fifth consecutive appearance in the Division III playoffs, stormed past Martin Luther, making its first postseason appearance, 84-6 on Saturday in Collegeville, Minn.

The Johnnies, who led 42-0 after the first quarter, set a Division III playoff record for margin of victory. The Johnnies (11-0), ranked No. 3, will play host to Whitworth in the second round next Saturday. Whitworth defeated Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 48-6 on Saturday.

Jackson Erdmann threw five touchdown passes in the first quarter and added a sixth touchdown pass in the first five minutes of the second quarter.

Erdmann, who has thrown 13 touchdown passes in the past two weeks, completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards as the Johnnies rumbled to 717 total yards and 32 first downs.

Bethel 41: Wartburg 14: Bethel, in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, scored 28 points in the second quarter to take control against the visiting Knights.

Leading 21-0, the Royals (10-1) scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the half to open a 35-0 halftime lead. Kyle Peach’s 75-yard interception return completed the second-quarter outburst.

Jaran Roste rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns and Mike Delich ran for two touchdowns for the Royals. Sam Gibas added 107 rushing yards for the Royals, who rushed for 387 yards.

The Royals defense limited the Knights (8-3) to minus-42 yards rushing and had 10 sacks.

The Royals will play North Central (Ill.) in the second round next Saturday. North Central defeated Hanover 52-0 on Saturday.

