The NCAA announced that the Division III men’s basketball tournament game between St. John’s and St. Thomas will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sexton Arena in Collegeville.

A trip to the Elite Eight will be on the line. Both MIAC teams advanced to the Sweet 16 with victories over the weekend.

St. John’s is 2-1 against St. Thomas this season.

Division II tournament

NSIC tournament champion St. Cloud State and at-larges Minnesota Duluth and Sioux Falls will begin the 64-team Division II women’s tournament this week in Warrensburg, Mo. Northern State, the NSIC’s lone representative on the men’s side, will be in Maryville, Mo.

News services