Jackson Erdmann passed for 255 yards and five touchdowns in the first half to propel St. John's to a 61-6 MIAC victory over visiting Augsburg on Saturday in Collegeville, Minn.

Erdmann's fifth TD pass — a 16-yarder to Ravi Alston — helped the Johnnies, ranked No. 4 in Division III, open a 39-0 lead with 12:45 remaining in the second quarter.

Jack Kemper caught two TD passes and Kai Barber rushed for a TD and caught a TD pass for the Johnnies (4-0, 3-0 MIAC), who led 47-0 at halftime.

The Johnnies defense forced four Augsburg turnovers and limited the Auggies (1-4, 0-3) to seven first downs and 108 yards in offense.

Bethel 42, Carleton 13: Sid Boros rushed for two TDs and caught a TD pass to lead the host Royals, ranked No. 7 in Division III, past the Knights. Boros rushed for 102 yards — in just five carries — and caught three passes for 79 yards. Sam Gibas also ran for 102 yards and a TD for the Royals (4-0, 2-0), who play at St. John's next week.

St. Thomas 51, Concordia (Moorhead) 6: Tommy Dolan threw two TD passes and rushed for two TDs to lead the host Tommies, ranked No. 14 in Division III, past the Cobbers in St. Paul. Josh Parks rushed for 114 yards and Gabe Green caught seven passes for 131 yards and two TDs for the Tommies (3-1, 2-0 MIAC), who outgained the Cobbers (2-3, 2-1) 544-155.

St. Olaf 29, Hamline 2: Luke Prestemon passed for 190 yards and two TDs and ran for a TD as the host Oles (5-0, 3-0 MIAC) remained unbeaten. The Oles scored on their opening possession of the game as Prestemon threw a 57-yard TD pass to Isaac Coutier. Brandon Foster's 45-yard interception return for a TD gave the Oles a 15-0 lead early in the second quarter. Prestemon's 8-yard TD pass to Siegel Howard III increased the Oles' lead to 22-0.

Prestemon's 19-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter made it 29-0. It's the second consecutive season that the Oles have opened with five consecutive victories. The Oles have a bye next week before meeting Bethel on Oct. 19.