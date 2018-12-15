St. John's quarterback Jackson Erdmann, a junior from Rosemount High School, was named the winner of the 2018 Gagliardi Trophy on Friday.

The award, named after legendary Johnnies coach John Gagliardi, is presented to the most outstanding football player in Division III.

Erdmann, a consensus first-team All-America pick, led the Johnnies to a 12-1 record. He threw for 3,450 yards and 47 touchdowns.

• Guard Dan Greenheck and safety Max Jackson of St. John's were named to the D3football.com All-America first team.

All-Star Game today

Ninety-two seniors will compete in the Minnesota Football Coaches Association's All-Star Game at 1 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Among the North players are Breck quarterback David Roddy and Buffalo wide receiver Treyton Welch, two finalists for the Mr. Football Award.

The South team includes Eden Prairie quarterback Cole Kramer and Owatonna running back Jason Williamson, both of whom have verbally committed to Minnesota, and Edina defensive back Matt Cavanagh. Williamson and Cavanagh also are Mr. Football finalists.

On Friday, Williamson was named the Associated Press Player of the Year. He rushed for 3,003 yards and 47 TDs as a senior.

Turn to C5 for the full AP All-State first and second teams.