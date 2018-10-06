St. John's scored two touchdowns in the final five minutes to pull away for a 34-16 MIAC victory over host Bethel on Saturday.

The Johnnies (5-0, 4-0 MIAC), ranked No. 9 in Division III, led 20-3 going into the fourth quarter, before the Royals (4-1, 2-1) used two touchdown passes from Jake Marsh to pull within 20-16 with 9:48 remaining.

Sam Westby returned an interception 34 yards for a score to give the Johnnies a 26-16 lead with 4:57 remaining. The Johnnies held the Royals on downs on the ensuing possession, and Kai Barber's 17-yard TD run — his second score of the game — gave the Johnnies a 33-16 lead with 1:41 remaining.

Carleton 42, Hamline 26: Christian Zaytoun tied the school record with six touchdown passes to rally the Knights over the visiting Pipers. Sean Goodman Jr. rushed for 163 yards for the Knights (2-4, 1-3), who trailed 20-7 midway through the second quarter before scoring 35 unanswered points. Justice Spriggs threw three TD passes and ran for a score for the Pipers (0-6, 0-4).

Gustavus Adolphus 27, Concordia (Moorhead) 14: The host Gusties built a 27-0 halftime lead and held on for the victory. Michael Veldman passed for 267 yards and two TDs and ran for a TD to lead the Gusties (2-3, 1-2 MIAC). The Gusties defense held the Cobbers (3-3, 2-2), who were averaging 282 rushing yards per game, to 20 yards rushing and forced five turnovers.

St. Thomas 73, Augsburg 14: Josh Parks rushed for 194 yards and two TDs to spark the host Tommies (5-0, 3-0 MIAC), ranked No. 3, past the Auggies. Parks went 61 yards for a TD on the game's first play from scrimmage. Tom Loeffler returned a punt 62 yards for a TD, and Luke Glenna returned an interception 73 yards for a TD to give the Tommies a 50-14 lead at halftime.